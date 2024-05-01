Mental Health Partners workers in Boulder plan unionization vote

BOULDER — Workers at Mental Health Partners’ walk-in clinic in Boulder plan to hold a vote Friday to join the Service Employees International Union Local 105 union.

If the vote is successful, the 3180 Airport Road clinic will be the first unionized mental health and substance-use facility in Boulder, according to SEIU.

Those workers, the union said, have “brought forward complaints of safety issues, unsustainable wages, and scheduling and staffing instability. Workers at the facility state that if unaddressed, these issues stand to negatively impact client care and safety and lead to staff burnout and turnover.”

SPONSORED CONTENT Select your Republic Services residential cart now! In preparation for Republic Services becoming the primary provider of residential recycling, yard trimmings, and trash, residents should now select the best cart size and service schedule for their household needs.

MHP representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. SEIU said management at the Boulder County nonprofit behavioral health provider have declined to voluntarily recognize the workers’ unionization efforts.

“I love my job, and I know how important our work is for our community,” Ashley Smith, a crisis clinician at MHP involved in the unionization effort, said in a prepared statement. “But staffing shortages, low pay for our withdrawal management workers, and unaddressed safety concerns create enormous risk and impede our ability to care for our clients facing crises. That’s why we’re forming a union. We’re trying to make MHP the best that it can be for the people we serve.”

MHP, which has locations in Boulder, Longmont, Broomfield, Lafayette and Nederland, has operated in Boulder County since 1962.

The nonprofit organization recently purchased the former Flatirons Health and Rehabilitation building in Louisville for $9.85 million. MHP plans to expand its mental health and substance-use services at the 1107 W. Century Drive site.

Flatirons Health, a skilled-nursing facility, ceased operations in March, and its parent company, Wichita, Kansas-based Axiom Healthcare Services, laid off more than 100 workers.