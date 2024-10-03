Stacey Tabor takes over AIM Mail Centers franchise location in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — Annex Brands Inc., a franchisor of packing, shipping and other business-services brands, has inked a deal for entrepreneur Stacey Tabor to take over ownership of an AIM Mail Centers storefront in Broomfield.

The AIM Mail Centers is located in the Shops at Quail Creek at 2205 W. 136th Ave.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and understanding the customers and how we can provide a valuable place and service so they come back,” Tabor said. “I want to know how we can serve them and, if they’re a small business owner, how we can help their business be successful.”

Tabor is the co-owner of Touching Hearts at Home of Denver Metro, a home care-services company for seniors.