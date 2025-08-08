Biodesix reports strong Q2 revenue growth

LOUISVILLE — Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a Louisville-based diagnostic solutions company, reported strong revenue growth in the second quarter, but its loss was higher than analyst expectations.

Biodesix recorded revenue of $20 million in Q2, up 12% from $17.9 million for the same period a year ago. The company reported a net loss of $11.47 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with $10.8 million, or 8 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate forecast a net loss of 7 cents per share.

“We had strong second-quarter performance with 12% revenue growth and 80% gross margins,” Scott Hutton, CEO of Biodesix, said in a written statement, noting that the company expanded its commercial focus into the concentrated pulmonologist referral network — mainly primary-care physicians — where it’s estimated that 50% of patients with lung nodules are managed.

SPONSORED CONTENT

That’s produced a “significant increase in the number of tests ordered from primary-care physicians, Hutton said, adding that revenues from Biodesix’s Development Services business grew by 53%.

Hutton reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $80 million to $85 million, attributed to “actual and planned expansion of our sales team and the anticipated sales rep productivity, coupled with strong growth in our services business line and operational effectiveness.”

Among Q2 highlights;

Biodesix increased its sales team to an average of 74 sales representatives in the field during the second quarter, an increase of 13 reps from a year ago.

The company increased primary-care ordering of lung diagnostic tests more than 100% during the quarter versus levels seen prior to the pilot program in 2024.

It achieved an all-time high in development-services business dollars under contract of $12.5 million, up 54% over the second quarter of 2024.

It expanded a digital ordering initiative, including Electronic Medical Record integration, with digital ordering up 63% over the prior year’s comparable period.

It announced new clinical and economic data supporting its Nodify Lung tests.

Biodesix reported cash and cash equivalents of $20.7 million as of June 30, an increase of $3.1 million from the period ending March 31.

Biodesix’s stock closed at 40 cents Friday, down 10.4% from the prior day’s close of 44 cents.

on Facebook on LinkedIn