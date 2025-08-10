Another Caliber property faces foreclosure in Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN — Blue Spruce Ridge HoldCo LLC faces foreclosure on a 41.4-acre property east of Interstate 25 and near Colorado Highway 402, according to documents filed Aug. 4 with the Larimer County Public Trustee.
The principal balance of debt owed is $2 million, according to the Notice of Election and Demand document.
A representative of developer CaliberCos. Inc. was not immediately available for comment. The address on the Larimer County document is the same as CaliberCos.’ (Nasdaq: CWD) listed address of 8901 Mountain View Road, Suite 150, Scottsdale, Arizona.
Documents show the property is bounded by South Larimer County Road 3E to the…
