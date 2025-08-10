Real Estate & Construction  August 10, 2025

Another Caliber property faces foreclosure in Johnstown

CaliberCos.’ Blue Ridge HoldCo LLC faces foreclosure on the Blue Spruce Ridge project in Johnstown, its second such foreclosure notice received in recent weeks. Source: NAI Affinity.
JOHNSTOWN — Blue Spruce Ridge HoldCo LLC faces foreclosure on a 41.4-acre property east of Interstate 25 and near Colorado Highway 402, according to documents filed Aug. 4 with the Larimer County Public Trustee.

The principal balance of debt owed is $2 million, according to the Notice of Election and Demand document.

A representative of developer CaliberCos. Inc. was not immediately available for comment. The address on the Larimer County document is the same as CaliberCos.’ (Nasdaq: CWD) listed address of 8901 Mountain View Road, Suite 150, Scottsdale, Arizona. 

