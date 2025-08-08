Larimer to mull ballot issue for transportation funding

BOULDER — Larimer County voters could decide in November whether to impose on themselves a 0.15% sales and use tax to pay for transportation infrastructure projects.

Larimer County commissioners will discuss the idea and make a final decision at the board’s next regular meeting, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the first-floor hearing room of the Larimer County Administrative Services Building, 200 W. Oak St. in Fort Collins. A live broadcast will be available at larimer.gov/broadcast.

If approved in the Nov. 4 election, the tax would generate approximately $15 million annually to improve roads, bridges and intersections across unincorporated Larimer County. The proposed measure would exempt items deemed essential such as groceries, gasoline, diapers and prescription drugs. For most purchases, it would equate to an additional 15 cents on every $100 spent.

SPONSORED CONTENT

According to a news release issued Friday afternoon by the county, the measure would sunset in 15 years.

The proposal would support key priorities identified in the county’s newly adopted transportation plan, developed with community input over the past year. That plan outlines more than 500 potential projects aimed at improving travel safety, preparing for emergencies, reducing traffic congestion and improving mobility.

According to the news release, funds from the tax would support transportation improvements that:

● Improve safety for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

● Increase emergency readiness and reliability for first responders.

● Reduce congestion and travel delays throughout the county.

● Leverage matching grants to stretch taxpayer dollars.

● Make long-term infrastructure investments to avoid higher costs later.

Over the years, Larimer County has stretched limited transportation funds to maintain roads and bridges, but rising costs, aging infrastructure and regional growth have outpaced what current funding can support. Currently, only a small portion of property taxes is allocated to road improvements, amounting to about 75 cents per month on a $600,000 home. There is no dedicated sales tax supporting the county’s transportation network.

According to the county news release, “a local sales and use tax would help close the funding gap, improve access to state and federal infrastructure grants, and support cost-effective long-term improvements.”

“Our residents have told us that safe travel, emergency access and congestion relief are top priorities, and this would give us the ability to deliver on those,” Larimer County commissioner Kristin Stephens said in a prepared statement. ““It’s a practical approach to meet a real and growing need.”

Added Ann Hutchison, president and CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, “The need for reliable, modern transportation infrastructure extends beyond any one community. It’s a regional issue that affects economic competitiveness. Employers depend on safe, efficient travel for both workers and goods, and that requires proactive investment.”

Bill Becker, director of advocacy for the Loveland Chamber of Commerce, said that ‘as Loveland continues to grow, our region faces increasing demands on our infrastructure. Addressing transportation challenges today is critical to sustaining long-term economic health and public safety.”

A recent community survey indicated that many residents were not initially aware of the county’s transportation funding gap, but placed high importance on addressing safety, aging infrastructure and congestion. Respondents also valued exemptions for groceries and the ability to leverage outside grant funding.

“The Transportation Plan reflects more than a year of community outreach and technical analysis. Residents across the county helped shape the project list and priorities,” Lesli Ellis, Larimer County’s community planning, infrastructure and resources director, in a prepared statement. “This proposed funding would allow us to implement that plan and respond to the needs people told us matter most, such as safety and reliability.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn