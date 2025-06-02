Larimer releases draft transportation plan

FORT COLLINS — A new draft transportation plan for unincorporated Larimer County has been released for public review.

The Larimer on the Move Transportation Plan is designed to improve safety, reduce congestion and expand multimodal access through 2050.

The draft plan at fhu.mysocialpinpoint.com/larimer-on-the-move, accompanied by a short video, identifies community-driven transportation projects totaling more than $840 million over the next 25 years to meet growing demands and improve transportation safety across the unincorporated areas of the fast-growing county. County officials are asking community members to view the proposal, share their ideas and choose what matters most to them from the plan.

The draft plan, built on several years of public input and technical analysis, also emphasizes a financial reality: Officials say Larimer County will only have enough funding to pay for 20% of its transportation improvement needs countywide.

The plan covers improvements across unincorporated parts of the county, including rural intersections, gravel roads, and county-maintained corridors between growing communities.

Larimer County has experienced significant population growth, resulting in increased travel on rural roads between cities that were not originally designed for heavy traffic for commuting to work, recreation, shopping and other uses.

