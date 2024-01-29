United Way of Larimer County to dish out $3.7M in grant funding

FORT COLLINS — The United Way of Larimer County and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs are awarding more than $3.73 million in grants to 48 nonprofit organizations in Boulder, Larimer, Broomfield, Gilpin, and Jackson counties.

The list of recipients can be found here.

“We are honored to partner with DOLA to bring this significant funding to support community led organizations in our area,” UW of Larimer County CEO Joy Sullivan said in a news release. “We are committed to equitable systems and policies, including funding distribution, and appreciate the opportunity to work with our state government in this way.”