Naukam named CEO of Gorilla Logic

BROOMFIELD — Software consulting-industry veteran Drew Naukam has joined Broomfield-based digital product engineering services firm Gorilla Logic LLC as CEO, the company said Tuesday.

Naukam spent more than a decade at Hitachi Consulting in various software and product-engineering leadership roles, including management of the company’s Product Engineering Services business unit. He spent three years with GlobalLogic running the global Commerce and Technology business unit. Most recently, he was chief growth officer at Ness Digital Engineering, where he helped lead a successful sale of the business to KKR.

Gorilla Logic also promoted Dave Barr to chief delivery officer and will focus on building and managing the company’s product-development and services-delivery organizations across the United States and Latin America. Barr has more than 20 years of experience leading software engineering and operations in high-growth companies. He joined Gorilla Logic in 2021.

Chris Johnson has been appointed chief revenue officer to drive Gorilla Logic’s next phase of growth. Johnson previously served in business development, sales, and customer success roles at Gorilla Logic and rejoins the company, bringing his global industry knowledge, understanding of customer needs and recent experience as CEO of an international technology organization.