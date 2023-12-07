Simpro hires HR exec

Sara Patterson , Simpro Group chief human resources officer

BROOMFIELD — Australian firm Simpro Software Inc., which has its American headquarters in Broomfield, has hired Sara Patterson as its chief human resources officer.

Patterson’s resume includes a stint as chief people officer at menswear brand Bonobos, “where she oversaw a tripling of headcount, ultimately contributing to its acquisition by Walmart for $310 million,” Simpro said in a news release. She most recently held that same position at e-commerce company Cart.com.

“I am so excited to join Simpro at such a pivotal time of their growth,” Patterson said in the release. “The greatest asset of any company is its people and I’m looking forward to building a workplace culture that not only fosters growth and well-being of our employees but also seamlessly translates that commitment into unparalleled value for our customer.”