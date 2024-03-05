Gorilla Logic hire technology executive
BROOMFIELD — Broomfield-based digital product engineering services firm Gorilla Logic LLC recently hired Jeff Townes as its chief technology officer.
Townes worked previously at technology consulting firm Credera, according to a Gorilla Logic news release.
“Jeff’s experience, vision, and energy are an ideal match for Gorilla Logic,” GL CEO Drew Naukam said in a prepared statement. “As we deepen our solutions-focused approach, we are also extending our culture of innovation. Jeff’s technical expertise and consulting experience will help to shape Gorilla Logic’s future. He will play a pivotal role in ensuring that we stay on the cutting edge of modern engineering technologies and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”Townes isn’t the only new member of Gorilla Logic’s executive team; Naukam was hired in September 2023.
