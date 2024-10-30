Maxar Intelligence adds exec trio

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Intelligence, one of the business divisions created with the 2023 split of Maxar Technologies Inc., recently hired three executives.

Matt Santangelo is Maxar’s chief financial officer, Matt Jenkins is chief space systems officer and Peter Wilczynski is chief product officer.

“These leaders will help us cement our role as the leading global geospatial insights company, helping us evolve our best-in-class constellation and build advanced, AI-powered geospatial products that empower our users with faster, more actionable mission-critical insights,” Maxar Intelligence CEO Dan Smoot said in a prepared statement.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Smoot himself is fairly new to Maxar, joining the company in late 2023.Maxar Intelligence was formed after a $6.4 billion acquisition of Maxar by Boston-based private-equity firm Advent International. In addition to Maxar Intelligence, which provides geospatial monitoring services to governments and companies, the combined company includes the aerospace division Maxar Space Infrastructure.

on Facebook on LinkedIn