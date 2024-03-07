St. Louis wealth-management firm expands to Boulder

BOULDER — A Boulder wealth-management firm has merged into St. Louis-based Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC.

Amy Hiett and Mike Walsh with Juniper Wealth Advisors join Moneta as partners. Juniper had $279 million in assets under management, taking Moneta’s assets under management to $34 billion.

The merger represents Moneta’s third in Colorado and second in the past 12 months, including the April 2023 merger with a team in the Cherry Creek area of Denver.

“By bringing on top firms that share our vision and values, we all grow stronger,” Moneta CEO Eric Kittner said in a prepared statement. “Their team is made up of the kind of professionals we love to work with, and we are excited to help them grow with our national brand and world-class resources. Mike and Amy have deep expertise and a culture of caring for clients, employees, and the communities they serve, which makes them a perfect fit for Moneta.”

Hiett and Walsh will continue to operate from Boulder, Moneta’s sixth office. They will also have office space in Moneta’s existing Cherry Creek location.

“This move is about positioning our clients and our firm for a more successful future,” Walsh said. “While keeping the client-first benefits of operating as an independent fiduciary, we gain large-scale resources that will enhance our clients’ experience. Moneta’s administrative, operational, and support expertise will allow us to focus on what we are most passionate about — supporting our clients.”

“This partnership comes as a result of careful consideration, thorough exploration, and our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible financial guidance and support,” Hiett added. “Partnering with Moneta will allow us to expand our existing financial planning and investment management offerings to include philanthropic initiatives, tax planning, estate strategy, regulatory compliance, cyber security, and human resources.”

Moneta first moved into the Denver market in 2019 and has additional offices in Kansas City, Kansas; the greater Boston area; and Chicago.