PNC opens renovated Boulder branch

BOULDER — PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) this week celebrated the reopening of its renovated and refreshed branch location at 3000 Arapahoe Ave. in Boulder.

“Our branches play a key role in how we service and provide advice and solutions to our clients,” PNC said in an email to BizWest. “We renovated this branch to ensure it is a comfortable space for our clients and includes the most up-to-date resources to help them meet their financial goals.”

PNC took over the Arapahoe Avenue branch in 2021 with its acquisition of Houston-based BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. (NYSE and MAD: BBVA).

“PNC continues to invest in – and optimize – our branch network alongside our other core banking channels to serve our clients in an effective way that meets their needs in an evolving landscape,” the bank said. “The most noticeable change within this branch is the new, modern look and feel. The products and services we offer within this branch remained unchanged.”