Scott named president of InBank

Veteran banking executive Bo Scott has been named president and chief commercial banking officer at Denver-based InBank, which opened a Boulder branch in May and has expansion plans that include Northern Colorado.

Ed Francis, who currently serves as chairman and CEO of InBank and its parent, InBankshares Corp. (OTCQX: INBC), will continue to serve as CEO and chairman for both as the bank, which has branches in Colorado and New Mexico, prepares for additional expansion along the Front Range urban corridor.

Scott, who has more than 25 years of experience in banking and other financial institutions, previously was executive vice president at UMB Bank, where he led its commercial banking in Colorado, and senior vice president at US Bank, where he managed multiple West Coast markets for its Emerging Business Division.

InBank merged with Wiley-based Legacy Bank last year.

Ed Francis, CEO and chairman of InBank. Dallas Heltzell/BizWest

“It is an honor to welcome Bo to our executive leadership team and we look forward to quickly integrating his leadership and deep experience in commercial banking into the InBank team,” Francis said in a prepared statement. “We are confident Bo will help us accelerate our organic growth. His acumen for attracting top talent and his deep experience in C&I lending will afford us new opportunities to open doors for new clients and talented bankers.”

According to a news release issued Thursday, InBank’s expansion plans include an increased presence along the 1nterstate 25 corridor from Northern Colorado through the Denver metropolitan area and south to Colorado Springs, as well as recruitment of additional commercial bankers to serve the needs of business owners throughout the Front Range.

“Joining InBank is an exciting new chapter for me,” Scott said in a prepared statement, “and I am very enthusiastic about being a part of the talented and experienced executive team at InBank and contributing to a high-growth organization that will be strengthening its position in the marketplace.”

As of June 30, InBank had $1.3 billion in total assets.