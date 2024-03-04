FirstBank’s ex-Boulder leader elevated to CEO

LAKEWOOD — FirstBank has promoted Kevin Classen, who several years ago served as the institution’s Boulder market leader, to CEO.

Classen, elevated from Boulder chief to bank president in 2020, takes over the CEO role from Jim Reuter, who is retiring from FirstBank after seven years as chief executive and 37 years with the organization.

“I’m honored to be named CEO and to continue to build on FirstBank’s 60-plus years of success,” Classen said in a prepared statement. “I owe a great deal to Jim for creating a company foundation and a culture that truly prioritizes its mission.”

SPONSORED CONTENT Ways to thank a caregiver If you have a caregiver or know someone who has been serving as a primary caregiver, March 3rd is the day to reach out and show them how much they are valued!

In addition to Classen’s promotion, Kelly Kaminskas, FirstBank’s chief digital officer, will be elevated to chief operating officer.