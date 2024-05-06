New Weld senior center to be dedicated Tuesday

GREELEY — A dedication ceremony will be Tuesday for a new senior center in the Hill-N-Park neighborhood outside Greeley in unincorporated Weld County.

The 2,800-square-foot, wood-framed building at 4205 Yosemite Drive, which replaces a previous modular structure that was demolished, includes a multi-purpose room, commercial kitchen, dining area, library, office and activity room. Greeley-based Roche Constructors built the new building, developed the site and added a new parking lot.

The Weld County Area Agency on Aging secured a grant to demolish the old senior center and construct the new one. The county partnered with Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity, which managed the center’s construction. Ground was broken last Aug. 1 for the new building.

The ceremony will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., and those attending will have the opportunity to tour the new facility.

According to Greeley-Weld Habitat CEO Cheri Witt-Brown, “The new Hil-N-Park Senior

Center will be a strong start to help bring crucial support to the neighborhood. Seniors will have a place to gather and fellowship with food, activities and fun.”

The center also will be available to be used by other community residents.

The Hill-N-Park subdivision was built from 1966 to 1973 and includes around 800 residents.