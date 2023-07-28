Groundbreaking to occur for Hill-N-Park senior center outside Greeley

GREELEY — Groundbreaking will take place Tuesday for a new senior center in the Hill-N-Park neighborhood, a modular-home community outside Greeley in unincorporated Weld County.

The senior center will be built through a collaboration of Weld County, Roche Constructors Inc. and Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity. It will be built on the site of the current senior center at 4205 Yosemite Drive.

Weld County Area Agency on Aging was awarded a grant to demolish and replace the current senior center, which “is severely distressed and requires replacement,” according to a press release announcing the groundbreaking.

Roche Constructors will build the new senior center, wth Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity serving as project manager.

The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking celebration, which will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the site of the current senior center.

“Building the new Hill N’ Park Senior Center will be a strong start to help bring crucial support to the neighborhood,” Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity CEO Cheri Witt-Brown said in a written statement. “Seniors will have a place to gather and fellowship with food, activities, and fun.”

The center also will be available to be used by other community residents.

The Hill-N-Park subdivision was built from 1966 to 1973 and includes 800 residents.