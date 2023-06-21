Greens at Van de Water sells for $75M

LOVELAND — A San Francisco-based real estate investment company has purchased The Greens at Van de Water on Mountain Lion Drive for $75.15 million.

Buyer in the transaction that was recorded June 8 was HZ Greens DST, with an address of 37 Graham St., Suite 200B, in San Francisco. Also located at the address is Hamilton Zanze Multifamily Real Estate Investments.

Seller was Breit MF Greens LLC, a Chicago-based real estate company. Breit also owns multiple apartment properties at 2217 Rocky Mountain Ave. in Loveland.

The Greens at Van de Water, located across Mountain Lion Drive from Kohls, includes nine multi-story apartment buildings with 252 total apartments, a clubhouse and an equipment building. The purchase price equates to $298,214 per unit.

The property, which carries addresses at 2900-3040 Mountain Lion Drive, last sold in 2019 for $51.1 million. It was built in 2011.