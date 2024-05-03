Boulder Police arrest woman after violent incident at Lucky’s Market

An image from Boulder Police Department body camera of a violent incident on Wednesday evening at Lucky’s Market. Source: Boulder Police Department.

BOULDER — The Boulder Police Department said officers arrested a woman on Wednesday evening at Lucky’s Market after she allegedly “pulled out a knife and stabbed a male officer in the shoulder.”

Patricia Murphy, 61, of Boulder, faces multiple charges, including felony assault, as a result of the incident that occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at the 3960 Broadway grocery store.

DBP responded to Lucky’s after receiving “a report of a woman trespassing and refusing to leave,” the department said Thursday. “When officers arrived, they were told the woman was acting erratically, speaking nonsensically, and that she had mud on her face.”

After stabbing the male officer, Murphy allegedly “began advancing on the female officer before lunging at her with the knife,” DPD said. “Additional officers arrived on scene and attempted more de-escalation with the woman before ultimately firing less lethal sponge rounds. Officers were then able to safely take her into custody.”

Interim Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said in a statement that the stabbed officer was not seriously injured.