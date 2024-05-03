Japanese specialty-shoe store Stride Lab steps into Boulder for first U.S. retail location

The Siena Square building at 2060 Broadway. Courtesy CBRE.

BOULDER — Stride Lab, a Japanese specialty-shoe store, is opening its first United States outpost in Boulder.

The retailer has leased a 770-square-foot space at 2060 Broadway in the Siena Square building downtown.

“Opening our first Stride Lab in the U.S. and introducing a natural footwear store in Boulder is a real milestone and just the start of our U.S. expansion.” Stride Lab CEO Cedric Scotto said in a prepared statement.

Molly Bayer of CBRE represented Stride Lab in the lease deal with landlord Twenty-Sixty Broadway Partners LLLP. Geoffrey Keys of Keys Commercial Real Estate LLC is the listing agent for Siena Square.

“I’m so pleased to welcome Stride Lab to the U.S. by finding them a space in Siena Square, the perfect location to help their business grow overseas,” Bayer said.