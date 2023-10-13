Baessler Homes shifts to employee ownership

GREELEY – Northern Colorado homebuilder Baessler Homes has transitioned from a family-owned company owned by Jamie and Sarah Baessler into a 100% employee-owned firm through an employee stock ownership plan.

The ESOP model is designed to reward team members as owners and enhance the culture of the 55-year-old company, the company said in a press statement. The transition has been in the works for more than a year.

Jamie Baessler will continue as CEO, Tanya Smith as chief financial officer and Steve Bricker as president of home building.

“We look forward to continuing our commitment to living out relational and operational excellence while creating opportunities for our team members to grow their talents and reach their full potential,” said Jamie Baessler in a prepared statement. “Baessler Homes has been distinguished by a culture that puts people and relationships first, and this transition to an ESOP supports our goal to be an employer of choice.