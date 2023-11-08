Housing prices tick upward despite interest rates
Housing prices in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley continued their upward climb, despite rising interest rates that now exceed 8%.
Outliers included both Estes Park — median prices down 17.4% — and Loveland/Berthoud, which recorded a slight decline. All data is from the monthly Information and Real Estate Services LLC multi-list report.
Boulder single-family homes median sale prices increased 2.3% to $1.55 million, up from $1.52 million a year ago in October and well over the $1.36 million recorded in September. Only 40 homes sold in October, just over the 39 sold in September.
In Fort Collins, 176 homes sold at a median price of $580,840, down from the $617,950 of September but above the $575,000 of October a year ago, or 1% up.
Greeley/Evans sold 103 single-family homes at a median price of $425,000, up from the $421,500 of September and up 4.2% from the $406,000 of October a year ago.
Longmont single-family home sales in October were 12.2% higher than the same month of 2022. Sixty-one homes sold during the month at a median price of $630,000, above the $603,500 median of September and the $561,500 of October 2022.
In Loveland/Berthoud, 125 single-family homes sold at a median price of $550,000, down from the $553,200 of September and the $560,000 of October last year. That’s a 1.8% reduction.
Estes Park is very quickly moving into its slower winter season. Twenty-seven homes sold at a median price of $670,000, down from $775,000 in September and 17.4% down from $811,000 in October last year.
