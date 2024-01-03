Real Estate & Construction By  January 3, 2024

Property at Elevation 25 sold for $12.3 million

The Elevation 25 industrial property is adjacent to Interstate 25 at Mead. Map courtesy of Silver Point Development.

MEAD — A company registered in Wilmington, Delaware, has purchased a parcel of future industrial land in Mead for $12.3 million.

But first, the seller purchased a partial interest in the property for $3.3 million. 

Seller Elevation 25 Industrial Owner LLC, 2000 S. Colorado Blvd. Suite 415, a company affiliated with Silver Point Development LLC, bought the partial ownership in the Mead property from Maan Sukhminder Singh, Maan Jasvir K, Randhawa Sukhject, Singh Surender, and Maan Farms Corp., on the same day that it sold full title to M4 Elevation 25 LLC for $12.3 million. The parcel is identified as Elevation 25 Fling 1, Lots A-E. 

Elevation 25 is a million-square-foot light industrial area along Interstate 25.

MEAD — A company registered in Wilmington, Delaware, has purchased a parcel of future industrial land in Mead for $12.3 million.

But first, the seller purchased a partial interest in the property for $3.3 million. 

Seller Elevation 25 Industrial Owner LLC, 2000 S. Colorado Blvd. Suite 415, a company affiliated with Silver Point Development LLC, bought the partial ownership in the Mead property from Maan Sukhminder Singh, Maan Jasvir K, Randhawa Sukhject, Singh Surender, and Maan Farms Corp., on the same day that it sold full title to M4 Elevation 25 LLC for $12.3 million. The parcel is identified as Elevation 25…

Ken Amundson
Ken Amundson is managing editor of BizWest. He has lived in Loveland and reported on issues in the region since 1987. Prior to Colorado, he reported and edited for news organizations in Minnesota and Iowa. He's a parent of two and grandparent of four, all of whom make their homes on the Front Range. A news junkie at heart, he also enjoys competitive sports, especially the Rapids.
Categories: Real Estate & Construction Sunday Weekly Today's News Elevation 25 Mead
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts