Property at Elevation 25 sold for $12.3 million

MEAD — A company registered in Wilmington, Delaware, has purchased a parcel of future industrial land in Mead for $12.3 million.

But first, the seller purchased a partial interest in the property for $3.3 million.

Seller Elevation 25 Industrial Owner LLC, 2000 S. Colorado Blvd. Suite 415, a company affiliated with Silver Point Development LLC, bought the partial ownership in the Mead property from Maan Sukhminder Singh, Maan Jasvir K, Randhawa Sukhject, Singh Surender, and Maan Farms Corp., on the same day that it sold full title to M4 Elevation 25 LLC for $12.3 million. The parcel is identified as Elevation 25 Fling 1, Lots A-E.

Elevation 25 is a million-square-foot light industrial area along Interstate 25.