Trailhead Capital closes $50M ag-tech-centric VC fund

BOULDER — Venture capital firm Trailhead Capital has closed on its inaugural $50 million fund that it said it will use to invest “in early-stage companies offering tech-enabled solutions to expand regenerative agriculture practices and products.”

“I could not be prouder of our team for putting together a world-class group of investors and for thoroughly selecting and vetting opportunities in this exciting space,” Trailhead founding partner Bobby Pelz Jr. said in a prepared statement. “Having been in the grain industry for 45 years, it is clear to me that regenerative food and agriculture is a major component of our future, and we are here to help drive its wider adoption.”

The recently closed fund has backed 22 companies, with two exits to-date.Last year Trailhead led a $4 million round in support of Boulder sustainable small agriculture venture firm Mad Capital PBC that it said will be used to “expand its farmer ecosystem and transition more acres into regenerative organic farmland.”