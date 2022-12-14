Mad Capital closes $4M regenerative ag seed round

BOULDER — Boulder sustainable small agriculture venture firm Mad Capital PBC has closed on a $4 million seed round of fundraising that it said will be used to “expand their farmer ecosystem and transition more acres into regenerative organic farmland.”

The round was led by Trailhead Capital.

“Our goal is to finance 10 million acres of farmland by 2032. We are thrilled to have expanded our investor community and now have the resources to continue backing farmers who are transitioning more land to regenerative organic production,” Mad Capital co-founder Brandon Welch said in a prepared statement.

Mad Capital “manages innovative pools of capital that offer farmers flexible and customized financing to help them thrive during the organic transition period,” the company said.