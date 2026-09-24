Northern Colorado, Boulder Valley nonprofits to share $300K in FNBO grants

OMAHA, Nebraska — Sixteen nonprofits in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley are sharing grants totaling $300,000 from FNBO, Northern Colorado nonprofits have received Impact Grants from FNBO totaling $300,000.

The grants support programs advancing affordable housing, workforce development and financial literacy, and are part of $2,005,500 awarded to 97 organizations across FNBO’s nine-state footprint.

FNBO, or First National Bank of Omaha, a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska Inc., has branches throughout the region and has been in business for nearly 170 years. FNNI and its affiliates have $35 billion in assets and more than 4,500 employees.

“Strong communities are built when people have a fair opportunity to find stable housing, build skills and create a more secure future,” Gretchen Wahl, FNBO regional vice president, said in a prepared statement. “These organizations understand what Colorado families and communities need because they are doing the work every day. FNBO is proud to support their impact and the lasting opportunity they are creating across northern Colorado.”

Grants awarded in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley:

$25,000 for Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity to support a high school workforce development initiative that gives students practical construction training while helping build affordable housing for low-income families.

$15,000 for The Greeley Dream Team to support financial, career and workforce education and support for high school seniors and post-secondary students.

$10,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County to support financial literacy and workforce development programming that equips underserved youths with life and career readiness skills.

$15,000 for Loveland Habitat for Humanity to support the construction of affordable homes for low-income families.

$30,000 for Project Self-Sufficiency in Loveland to support intensive case management, career counseling, employment services and wraparound support for low-income single-parent families.

$20,000 for Homeward Alliance in Fort Collins to support the Employment and Resource Navigation program, which provides career coaching, job readiness and financial assistance to adult job seekers who are unhoused or at risk of homelessness.

$25,000 for Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity to support affordable home construction in a mixed-income community.

$15,000 for Neighbor to Neighbor in Fort Collins to support financial education, emergency assistance and wraparound support for families seeking greater housing stability or preparing for homeownership.

$25,000 for The Matthews House in Fort Collins to support an intergenerational case management program addressing the financial, housing and social-emotional needs of low-income households with children.

$20,000 for Front Range Community College to support the Larimer Small Business Development Center, which provides one-on-one business advising and practical training for small businesses.

$15,000 for Imagine! In Boulder to support programming that empowers housing-insecure individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism to find employment.

$20,000 for Habitat St. Vrain Valley to support affordable housing construction for low-income families in Longmont.

$20,000 for A Precious Child in Broomfield to support an intensive employment training program for young adults.

$20,000 for Intercambio in Boulder and Longmont to support online and in-person group and one-on-one English classes for immigrants.

$15,000 for The Inn Between of Longmont to support safe, affordable housing paired with individualized services for low-income households facing barriers to housing stability.

$10,000 for TGTHR in Boulder to support education and workforce development services for youths and young adults experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

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