Colorado Trust awards several thousands in grants to Northern Colorado nonprofits

The Colorado Trust has awarded thousands to several northern Colorado nonprofit agencies, most from 2024-26.

Funding has come in a variety of initiatives from helping the homeless to feeding the hungry and helping disadvantaged populations. The grants, from the Colorado Trust website, include:

Alianza NORCO in Fort Collins, $355,000 (2024-26). To support improving “the mental and physical health, economic stability and community integration of immigrants from low-income households by offering peer support groups, health insurance enrollment and debt navigation, women’s health referrals and other support services.

A Little Help in Berthoud, $22,352 (2024-26). “Support for expanding mental health services for older adults, aiming to reduce social isolation and provide access to care through various activities, including social gatherings, care visits and grief groups, and for partnering with community organizations to offer free mental health counseling, group therapy and educational workshops,” according to the Colorado Trust.

Boulder County Public Health, $355,000, (2024-26). This grant will provide monthly coupons to people who do not quality for federal assistance to buy fresh food.

CASA of Larimer County, $346,220, (2024-26). This grant will address “the gap in transitional behavioral health care in the child welfare system by delivering Trust-Based Relational Intervention, a trauma-informed and evidence-based curriculum, to caregivers and systems professionalsl, The Colorado Trust States.

Estes Nonprofit Network, $25,000, (2024-25) for general operating support.

Greeley Habitat for Humanity, $355,000 (2024-26). To help build affordable, single-family homes, including the use of 3D printing, and training students to use such technology at Aims Community College.

Hope House Serving Northeastern Colorado in Sterling; $314,538 (2024-26). To support providing housing, case management, life skills and employment support youths involved in the criminal justice system and those substance use disorder.

The Northern Colorado Foodshed Project in LaPorte, $323,388 (2024-26) to “support for a mobile farmers market approach with streamlined access to federal and state food benefits, providing a market with reduced production costs for local producers and no-cost food shopping for residents in need,” The Colorado Trust stated.

Weld Food Bank in Greeley, $355,000 (2024-26). To support distributing food to underserved areas through its mobile food bank.

The Colorado Trust was established in 1985 as a private foundation, endowed with the proceeds of the sale of assets of the PSL Healthcare Corporation.

The Trust’s grants support organizations and efforts focused on direct services, policy advocacy, community building, public education and much more, according to its website.