Northern Colorado Regional Airport to host grand opening of new terminal

Airplanes are tied down on an apron at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport. Dallas Heltzell/BizWest

LOVELAND — The Northern Colorado Regional Airport will formally open its new terminal on Nov. 7.

The community is invited to attend. There will be food trucks, live music, giveaways, activities for children, and more. Attendees will also have an opportunity to discuss future plans while getting an up-close view of aircraft that the airport serves, the release stated. The event will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m at the terminal building, airfield SIDA ramp.

“This facility is more than just an airport terminal. It is a multi-modal transportation hub that meets the critical needs of the community,” Francis Robbins, acting Airport Director, said in a news release. “The Northern Colorado Regional Airport is a key economic driver for our region, and this new terminal further solidifies its importance. With the additional capacity and modernized infrastructure, we are excited about the growth and opportunities it will bring to our region.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

on Facebook on LinkedIn