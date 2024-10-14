Boulder Municipal Airport manager steps down to direct Northern Colorado Regional Airport

BOULDER AND LOVELAND — Boulder’s loss will be Loveland’s gain in airport managers.

Both communities on Monday announced that Boulder Municipal Airport manager John Kinney will move a few miles north to head up the Northern Colorado Regional Airport as of Nov. 12. His last day in Boulder will be Oct. 25.

“The Northern Colorado Regional Airport is a well-designed airport with a solid reputation, talented team, great tenants, and strong community partnerships. I’m eager to join this dynamic environment and help shape its future,” Kinney said in a news release. “FNL is not only a vital community asset but also a powerful economic driver with tremendous potential. I look forward to leveraging my experience and fostering collaboration with airport staff to benefit the airport, its stakeholders, and the broader community.”

Both airports have undergone some drama in recent months — residents near the Boulder Municipal Airport have been lobbying to close the airport to allow for more affordable housing. Northern Colorado Regional Airport, on the other hand, has been without a permanent leader for more than a year. The Loveland airport has been governed by a seven-member commission consisting of government and citizen representatives of Loveland and Fort Collins since 2015. Denver-based Daniel S. Reimer LLC conducted a study in December 2023, recommending changes to the airport’s structure, noting that few agreed its structure was working.

With more than 30 years in aviation management under his belt, Kinney will oversee the daily operations, planning, development, and maintenance of the Loveland-based airport, “ensuring compliance with regulations from both cities, the TSA, and the FAA,” according to the news release.

“John’s extensive and diverse aviation experience make him the ideal leader to guide the airport into the future and serve the northern Colorado community,” acting Loveland city manager Rod Wensing said in the release. “As we prepare for the grand opening of the new terminal and other advancements, I am excited to welcome John to the team.”

He has overseen operations and emergency management at major airports including Denver International and Los Angeles International, as well as regional airports in Aspen and, most recently, almost four years in Boulder. Kinney also served as federal security director for the TSA, the release stated. He also has been a licensed pilot for 42 years.

“I have truly appreciated John’s work to ensure that our airport continues to operate smoothly and safely. Through his steady leadership, we’ve gained a much better understanding of the current and future needs associated with our airport,” Boulder city manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said in a news release. “We will benefit from his evaluation and contributions long after he leaves.”

Boulder officials will conduct a nationwide search for Kinney’s replacement. Until that search has concluded, the airport will continue normal operations, the news release stated. “There will be no delays to upcoming primary ramp pavement remediation or other measures to ensure winter weather resilience as the snow season approaches,” the release stated.

