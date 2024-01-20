Chick-fil-A donates $250,000 to 2 Boulder Valley nonprofits

BOULDER — Chick-fil-A has donated $250,000 to two Boulder Valley nonprofits through the company’s True Inspiration Awards.

YMCA of Boulder Valley, which serves more than 50,000 youth, families and adults, will use its $125,000 award “to empower future generations and further promote environmental awareness and stewardship,” according to a press statement announcing the grants.

Project Sanctuary, which provides mental health services to veterans, spouses, caregivers and children, will use its $125,000 grant to “support therapeutic retreats for military and veteran families, continuing their mission to heal any traumatic effects of military service for all,” according to the press statement.

Collectively, 51 nonprofits across North America, including Canada and Puerto Rico, received $5.48 million, marking Chick-fil-A’s most substantial True Inspiration Awards donation — in total amount and number of organizations recognized.