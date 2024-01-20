Nonprofits By  January 20, 2024

Chick-fil-A donates $250,000 to 2 Boulder Valley nonprofits

BOULDER — Chick-fil-A has donated $250,000 to two Boulder Valley nonprofits through the company’s True Inspiration Awards.

YMCA of Boulder Valley, which serves more than 50,000 youth, families and adults, will use its $125,000 award “to empower future generations and further promote environmental awareness and stewardship,” according to a press statement announcing the grants.

Project Sanctuary, which provides mental health services to veterans, spouses, caregivers and children, will use its $125,000 grant to “support therapeutic retreats for military and veteran families, continuing their mission to heal any traumatic effects of military service for all,” according to the press statement.

Collectively, 51 nonprofits across North America, including Canada and Puerto Rico, received $5.48 million, marking Chick-fil-A’s most substantial True Inspiration Awards donation — in total amount and number of organizations recognized.

Christopher Wood
Christopher Wood is editor and publisher of BizWest, a regional business journal covering Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties. Wood co-founded the Northern Colorado Business Report in 1995 and served as publisher of the Boulder County Business Report until the two publications were merged to form BizWest in 2014. From 1990 to 1995, Wood served as reporter and managing editor of the Denver Business Journal. He is a Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder. He has won numerous awards from the Colorado Press Association, Society of Professional Journalists and the Alliance of Area Business Publishers.

BizWest Staff
Categories: Boulder Nonprofits Project Sanctuary YMCA of Northern Colorado
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts

Related Content

9 in region receive Outdoor Recreation Industry Impact Fund grants

 May 11, 2023