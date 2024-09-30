S&W Seed Co. annual report filing delayed

LONGMONT — S&W Seed Co. (Nasdaq: SANW) disclosed late last week that it plans to file its fiscal 2024 annual report late.

“The delayed filing is due to the voluntary plan of administration (“VA”) S&W Seed Company Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, adopted on July 24, 2024, and the additional time required to complete and compile the necessary financial information related to the potential outcome(s) of the VA process, and its impact on related disclosures throughout the Annual Report on Form 10-K, and required to prepare a complete filing,” S&W said.

The company’s fiscal year ended on June 30, and typically annual reports must be filed within 90 days. S&W Seed said that it expects to file its report and hold a conference call with investors and analysts in early October.