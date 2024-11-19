S&W Seed projects sales decrease after winding down Australia operations

LONGMONT — Having discontinued its Australia operations, S&W Seed Co. (Nasdaq: SANW) reported this week in a preliminary earnings release that it could operate at a $5 million loss for fiscal 2025.

S&W operates on a fiscal year that starts in July. Its 2025 first quarter earnings reflect numbers from July to September 2024.

According to its earnings release, revenue is expected to decrease 22.8% to $8.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

S&W Seed CEO Mark Herrmann said the loss of its Australia unit will allow the company to focus on its United States operations, led by its “high-margin Double Team sorghum solutions.”

Herrmann said the company will focus on efficiencies within the organization to improve margins and reduce operating expenses.

“In fact, we are expecting the high end of our range to be at adjusted EBITDA breakeven for the rest of fiscal 2025,” Herrmann said in the release. “This would be a significant potential milestone if we can achieve our expectations.”

S&W expects fiscal 2025 revenue to be within a range of $34.5 million to $38 million. This includes approximately $4.1 million of international sales in the just completed first quarter of fiscal 2025.

