Root Shoot Spirits joins Zero Foodprint nonprofit

LOVELAND — Root Shoot Spirits LLC, a Loveland-based craft malthouse, has joined Zero Foodprint, a nonprofit that helps farms transition to regenerative farming practices.

Root Shoot will donate 1% of all sales to Zero Foodprint to combat climate change and rally the food and beverage industry toward regenerative agriculture and climate-smart practices, according to a press release.

Every bottle of Root Shoot Spirits, including Root Shoot Whiskey, which recently earned American Single Malt Whiskey of the Year at the London Spirits International Competition, is distilled just a few miles from where the raw materials were sown, grown and malted.

“The result is a uniquely hyper-local, sustainable supply-chain journey of only about 30 miles from field to bottle,” according to the release.

Olander Farms, Root Shoot Malting’s fifth-generation family farm, has been awarded two separate grants from Zero Foodprint: the first in 2022 for compost application on annual crops (barley, wheat, rye, and corn) and the second in 2024 for nutrient management, crop rotation and reduced tillage on their entire acreage.

Root Shoot’s donation of 1% of sales will enable Zero Foodprint to provide similar grants for other farmers and ranchers to make environmentally friendly changes, such as pulling carbon out of the atmosphere and storing it underground as healthy soil.

“We’ve worked with Zero Foodprint for years, and we’re thrilled to officially join forces with an organization that champions local supply chains and real change in agriculture,” Root Shoot farmer and founder Todd Olander said in a written statement. “Our farm uses regenerative practices to grow the grain behind our award-winning whiskey — and that whiskey, in turn, helps fund the next generation of farmers. It’s a full-circle mission we’re proud to be part of.”Root Shoot Spirits also will participate in Zero Foodprint’s upcoming Dirty Drinks campaign, during which they’ll donate additional proceeds from spirits sales to Zero Foodprint, from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1.

