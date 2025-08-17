Can’d Aid seeks applications for recycling grants

LONGMONT — Nonprofit Can’d Aid is partnering with The Ball Foundation to accept applications for the Crush It Crusade, a grant program dedicated to helping communities embrace recyclable aluminum and establish effective recycling programs.

Over 11 years of partnership, Can’d Aid and Ball have funded more than 120 community organizations, municipalities, parks and festivals across 35 states to launch new or expand existing community recycling programs with Crush It Crusade grants.

The Crush It Crusade provides education, engagement, training and collection equipment as it works to build a nationwide coalition of community recyclers. It also works to make music festivals more sustainable, including WinterWonderGrass and Healing Appalachia.

SPONSORED CONTENT

The program has reached more than 3.3 million people, trained more than 11,500 individuals in zero-waste practices and recycled more than 1,200 tons of aluminum, according to a press release.

The Crush it Crusade program this fall will award grants of $3,000 to $8,000 to organizations that:

Strive to promote recycling at large public-facing community events and/or for a series of public-facing events throughout a season or the year (such as music, cultural, food and arts festivals).

Demonstrate active volunteer engagement.

Promote inclusive community outreach.

Have achieved consistent or growing event attendance.

Organizations should apply by Sept. 15 at candaid.org/crush-it-crusade.

on Facebook on LinkedIn