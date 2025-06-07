Animal Friends Alliance to kick off fundraiser at local breweries, distilleries

FORT COLLINS — Animal Friends Alliance will conduct BrewPawPaw Bingo, a 17-day fundraising event at 24 local breweries and distilleries.

The campaign will run from June 13-29, enabling beer lovers, animal enthusiasts and community supporters to purchase a BrewPawPaw Bingo card while enjoying drinks at local breweries and distilleries.

Players who achieve a bingo will receive a limited-edition event wine glass featuring custom artwork by local artist GuerdrumArt, inspired by real rescue animals.

SPONSORED CONTENT

All bingo players will also receive the official 2025 BrewPawPaw event T-shirt, an exclusive design by GuerdrumArt. Event proceeds benefit Animal Friends Alliance and its mission to provide lifesaving care and resources for companion animals.

The event also features a Non-Alcoholic Bingo Card for $20, offering a variety of mocktails, non-alcoholic beers, sodas and ciders from select locations.

Cards cost $45 for the standard bingo card and $20 for the non-alcoholic version. Cards can be purchased online here.

“This event has grown into a beloved tradition in our community,” Rachel Rasmussen, fundraising and events administrator at Animal Friends Alliance, said in a prepared statement. “It’s the perfect blend of supporting local businesses and having fun while making a real difference for animals in need.”

Participating brewery and distillery locations include: 477 Distilling, Big Beaver Brewing Co., Breckenridge Brewery, CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewing, Deppen Brewing, Elevation 5003 Distillery, Funkwerks, Gnebriated Gnome Distilling, Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, Intersect Brewing, Locust Cider, Loveland Aleworks, Maxline Brewing, Mobb Mountain Distillers, Mythmaker Brewing, New Belgium, Peculier Brewing Co., Rally King Brewing, Scrumpy’s Hard Cider and Pub, Sky Bear Brewery and Pub, Timnath Beerwerks, Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project, WeldWerks Brewing Co. and Zwei Brewing.

