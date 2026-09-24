Arts & Entertainment  September 24, 2026

Pearl Arts District clears key early hurdle

Plans call for performing-arts venue, hundreds of apartments

An artist's rendering shows elements of the Pearl Arts District. Courtesy Conscience Bay Co./Burdekin English.
An artist’s rendering shows elements of the Pearl Arts District. Courtesy Conscience Bay Co./Burdekin English.
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Pearl Arts District, an ambitious proposal to build a new Boulder neighborhood around a future passenger train station and a performing arts venue, cleared an important early hurdle this week as the Boulder Planning Board gave its blessing to a zoning change necessary to bring developer Conscience Bay Co.’s vision to life. 

A Maryland native, Lucas has worked at news agencies from Wyoming to South Carolina before putting roots down in Colorado.
Categories: Arts & Entertainment Boulder Residential Real Estate Sunday Weekly Today's News Boulder Planning Board Pearl Arts District

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