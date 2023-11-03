Equity in Arts Learning seeks grant applications

Equity in Arts Learning for Colorado Youth seeks to increase access to arts education for historically marginalized youth.

Grants of $10,000 to $25,000 are available to support projects that bring professional artists and culture bearers into educational settings to lead programming with youth ages 4 to 21.

Projects supported by EAL will exemplify the value of arts education, encouraging ongoing community support.

The Bonfils-Stanton Foundation, Denver Arts and Venues, the Gates Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries, and The Denver Foundation have partnered with Think 360 Arts to launch a fund of almost $500,000. The goal of the initiative is to dismantle the systemic barriers that have prevented marginalized youth from experiencing the life-altering benefits of arts learning.

The program seeks to:

Strengthen regional efforts to improve sustained access

to arts education for historically marginalized and minoritized youth (including youth who identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color), LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual), a person with a disability, and/or living in a rural community).

Provide opportunities for youth ages 4-21 to work with professional artists in an educational setting, especially youth who have limited or no access to high quality, sustained arts learning.

Heighten awareness of the impact of arts education, so that resources both financial and curricular increase state-wide, leading to more equitable access to arts education for youth.

Additional information can be accessed here.