Reels for Meals to benefit local nonprofits

BOULDER — Nonprofits Flatirons Food Film Festival and Meals on Wheels Boulder will present “Reels for Meals,” an event to raise funds for both nonprofits on Thursday, July 18.

The event will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. at eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., in downtown Boulder.

Reels for Meals supports Meals on Wheels Boulder, which provides nutritious meals and a daily well-being check for Boulder residents, regardless of age or income. It will also help enable the Festival to return to screening individual films occasionally, after a hiatus that began in 2022.

Reels for Meals includes two parts, and tickets are available for both the Soiree and the film combined, or for the film alone:

Prior to the film, John Bleil, chef of the Eat Well Café (part of Meals on Wheels Boulder), will demonstrate how to cook an omelet the way the French do.

After the film, a panel including food journalist John Lehndorff of Boulder Weekly and KGNU Community Radio, French native Julien Jeannot, executive chef and owner of Jeannot Patisserie and Bistro, and other speakers will discuss the film from a culinary perspective.

Tickets are available at https://Reels_for_Meals.eventbrite.com.

Fundraiser sponsors include the Auguste Escoffier School for Culinary Arts, eTown, Fisher Honda, and ROOT Marketing & PR. Donors include Croft Family Farm and Wisdom Natural Poultry.

This project is supported by a grant from the Boulder Arts Commission, an agency of the Boulder City Council.