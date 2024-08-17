Can’d Aid to auction guitar signed by Tyler Childers
BOULDER — Longmont-based nonprofit Can’d Aid will auction a guitar signed by country-music star Tyler Childers Saturday, Aug. 17.
The guitar will be auctioned at Can’d Aid’s booth at a concert at Folsom Field. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m., with the gates open at 5 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Can’d Aid’s national programs.
Can’d Aid facilitates instrument donations to support music programs in underserved school districts. The nonprofit has donated more than 3,800 brand new instruments to music programs across the country.
