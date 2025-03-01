Nonprofit Spotlight: Boulder Philharmonic

Editor’s note: Each month, Social Venture Partners Boulder County produces a Nonprofit Spotlight to highlight the work of nonprofits in Boulder County.

BOULDER — Founded in 1957 by passionate local musicians, the Boulder Philharmonic emerged from a desire to bring high-level artistic experiences to Boulder. What began as a community orchestra has grown into a professional ensemble recognized for its collaborations with local composers and diverse programming that resonates with the community.

Mimi Kruger, executive director, is originally from Colorado Springs and brings more than two decades of experience in the arts sector, including her role as managing director of the Louisiana Orchestra. Drawn back to her home state by the opportunity to lead the Boulder Philharmonic, Kruger recognized the orchestra’s potential to become a beacon of musical expression in Boulder.

“Some of the programs launched this year include 19 concert performances and 70 educational outreach programs at schools, libraries, and senior centers across the Front Range,” Kruger said. “We also expand family programming and have launched the Shift Chamber Concerts, bringing diverse genres to unique venues like Planet Bluegrass.”

In the past year, the Boulder Phil has collaborated with organizations such as Fiske Planetarium, Community Food Share, National Park Service and Cellists for Change, merging music with environmental sustainability, food security, and community engagement. These partnerships demonstrate the orchestra’s commitment to inclusivity and fostering community connections through the arts.

Rising operational costs in Boulder pose a challenge to the Boulder Philharmonic’s financial sustainability while maintaining accessibility to the arts. However, the organization remains dedicated to enriching the community through orchestral music.

“Community members can participate and get involved by attending concerts and workshops, donating, or volunteering. Every contribution helps sustain the Boulder Phil’s mission of enriching connections and communities through the power of orchestral music,” Kruger said.

As the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra begins an exciting new season filled with captivating performances and community-focused initiatives, it encourages everyone to experience the magic of orchestral music. For details on upcoming concerts and opportunities to support or participate, visit www.boulderphil.org.

Christian Castaneda is program coordinator for Social Venture Partners Boulder County. Katie MacDonald is development & communications manager for Social Venture Partners Boulder County.

