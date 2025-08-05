Boulder County Film Commission plans creative directory

BOULDER — The ​​Boulder County Film Commission is accepting entries from local creative digital professionals who would like to be included in its inaugural edition of the Boulder Creative Directory, which will be published this fall in free printed and online versions.

The Film Commission merged with the Boulder Chamber in November.

The directory seeks to connect the creative community to business people looking to hire creative professionals. The full-color glossy publication includes listings and display ads for creative businesses, and highlights the people and stories powering Boulder’s creative scene, according to a press release.

Creative professionals of all disciplines in Boulder and Boulder County are invited to be listed in the directory, including filmmakers, actors, sound persons, graphic designers, photographers, caterers, hotels and more. Basic listings and display ads are available, starting at $45; the deadline to be included is Aug. 22.

The Boulder Creative Directory will be published in print and online. Courtesy Boulder County Film Commission.

“There is no other resource like it in our community,” Bruce Borowsky, Boulder County Film Commissioner, said in a written statement. “It is built to raise visibility, spark collaboration, and position our creatives for their next big opportunity.”

“This is especially true,” Borowsky, said, “as it comes in the wake of the Sundance Film Festival announcement and the additional attention Boulder’s film and creative community is receiving.”

Joe Hovancak, vice president of economic vitality for the Boulder Chamber, said the directory will foster growth in the creative sector.

“Boulder’s creative sector is not just gaining ground, it is generating a national buzz,” Hovancak said in a written statement. “With major productions, global attention, and events like the Sundance Film Festival coming to our community, the Creative Directory will allow local creatives to step into the spotlight, gain visibility and grow their businesses.” For more information, www.bouldercountyfilmcommission.com/directory.

