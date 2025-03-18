Boulder Creek Fest returns Memorial Day weekend

BOULDER — Boulder Creek Festival returns to Boulder for the 36th year May 23-26.

“Enjoy free live music including a Friday evening kickoff concert with Steely Dead on May 23 and Magic Beans on May 24,” the festival organizers said in a news release. “Throughout the weekend there will be 30+ bands, a farmers market-style shopping experience with over 200 artisans and local businesses, delicious eats from 30+ food trucks and vendors, Creekside Beer Fest, family-friendly activities, and more to be announced.”

The Boulder Creek Festival takes place along the Boulder Creek from Ninth Street to 14th Street between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue.

“The Boulder Creek Festival is a cherished tradition, created by the community, for the community,” City of Boulder events manager Justin Greenstein said in the release. “We look forward to its return each year as the unofficial kickoff to summer fun here in Boulder.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

on Facebook on LinkedIn