Boulder Creek Festival returns Memorial Day weekend

BOULDER — The 35th annual Boulder Creek Festival is set for Memorial Day weekend, May 24-27, in downtown Boulder.

The event will begin with a kickoff concert on May 24 from Steely Dead, “followed by three days of live music from more than 30 bands, a farmers market-style shopping experience with more than 200 artisans and local businesses, delicious eats from 20+ food trucks and vendors, a skate park activation, family friendly fun, and more to be announced,” according to a festival news release.

“We are thrilled for the return of the annual Boulder Creek Festival, a cherished tradition that brings our community together in celebration,” Boulder events manager Justin Greenstein said in the release. “The Boulder Creek Festival marks the unofficial kickoff to summer and serves as a vibrant showcase of our city’s culture and spirit.” Artist, volunteer, sponsor and vendor opportunities are still available through the festival website.