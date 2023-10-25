Colorado Queer Comedy Festival debuts in Boulder this week

BOULDER — The first-ever Colorado Queer Comedy Festival is set to kick off on Friday in Boulder.

“Laughter saves lives and makes life worth living. Comedy has always been political and is an act of resistance, but we are sponsoring the first ever Colorado Queer Comedy Festival because members of our community deserve to laugh together,” said Mardi Moore, executive director of Out Boulder County, which is helping to organize the event. “This event is about building community, promoting resilience, and above everything else–having fun.”

The comedy starts at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights at Junkyard Social Club. 2525 Frontier Ave.