Boulder Creek Festival returns for Memorial Day weekend

BOULDER — Boulder Creek Festival will return to the downtown Boulder area on May 24 and run through May 27.

The event will feature live music, a beer fest, a skateboarding jam, a roller rink and many activities for families with children.

“Boulder Creek Festival is back and better than ever,” said City of Boulder Events Manager Justin Greenstein. “With new activities this year like a pop-up roller rink, there is no better way to kick off summer in the city.”

The event takes place along Boulder Creek from 9th to 14th streets between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue.