Nonprofit Spotlight: The Arts Hub

LAFAYETTE —Founded in 2007, The Arts Hub stands on its mission to create a community where the transformative power of the arts ignites growth and empowers individuals to be brave in expressing their unique creativity.

Located in Lafayette, The Arts Hub is a nonprofit, educational arts center offering dynamic and diverse arts education programming for all ages. The Arts Hub offers a variety of programs for youth, adults, and seniors including classes, after-school programs, summer camps, workshops, theater, music, and so much more.

The Hub, as it’s lovingly called by locals, is going above and beyond to offer its programming to our entire community. They recognize that historically, extra-curricular arts education has been inaccessible for many individuals who identify as black, indigenous, and people of color.

To remedy and heal this, they have launched a series of initiatives and partnerships including offering a travel fund for actors who identify as BIPOC to assist with commuting costs for production participants; a partnership with Alicia Sanchez Elementary which is a Title I school; and various other scholarships open to all youth no matter their background. “Art is for everyone, and all are welcome,” said Clara Wendland, Marketing & Events Coordinator.

The Arts Hub has a variety of upcoming shows this year and as an incentive, they are offering early bird pricing. Everyone is invited to attend their summer production of ‘Rent’ which will play from June 7-16, and you can also connect with them at Lafayette’s Art Night Out on the second Friday of each month beginning in May. Registration is now open for all the Hub’s spring after-school programs and summer camps.

“This year we will be offering youth summer camps in performance arts, digital arts, gaming, and visual arts,” Wendland said.

As a cultural community arts center, The Arts Hub is the perfect place to host events. They offer five different and unique spaces to rent that can accommodate a variety of guests, including their 194-seat theater. You can find out more information on their website under the tab Rent the Hub.

Various opportunities are also available to get involved with The Arts Hub this year. They are currently hiring Art Teachers and applications are now open for summer internships in Arts Administration, Programming, and Technical Theatre. Volunteers are also needed for the ‘Rent’ production and responsibilities include welcoming guests to checking tickets, selling concessions, and helping staff clean up the theater after the show. In exchange, you get to watch the show for free on the day for which you volunteer. Finally, you can donate directly on their website at www.artshub.org

The Arts Hub welcomed Andrew Krimm as its new executive director in March 2024. He previously served as the executive director of the Western Slope Concert Series, as well as the executive director of Boulder Symphony & Music Academy.

