Greeley Creative District hosts downtown Arts Walk tonight

GREELEY — Take an early dinner tonight and then stretch your legs downtown for live performances and exhibitions at The Greeley Creative District’s annual Arts Walk throughout downtown.

The event will run from 5-8 p.m. tonight, and celebrates Youth Art Month.

This collaboration between the Greeley Creative District, arts educators, the Downtown Development Association and downtown businesses showcases artwork and performances by hundreds of students attending Greeley Evans District 6/Charter Schools (K-12th grade) at 25 locations.

The event will showcase artwork created by hundreds of students and over 50 creative teachers facilitating art, dance, and music.

This “First Friday” event features exhibits at 25 different downtown Greeley locations featuring 30 area schools.

See the full schedule of performances and demonstrations here.

Many displays will remain up March.

