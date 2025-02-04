Downtown Greeley to celebrate “Freezy Daze” event on Saturday

GREELEY — Downtown Greeley will host the third annual Downtown Greeley Freezy Daze on Saturday.

The event, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8, in downtown Greeley, includes deals at local businesses, artisan booths, live ice and wood carving, a petting zoo, face painting and more, according to a news release. The event is made possible by Allo Fiber, and sponsors Townsquare Media, the University of Northern Colorado, Points West Community Bank and Greeley Lifestyle magazine.

Local vendors and artists are invited to participate — vendor fees and registration details areavailable by emailing karen@greeleydowntown.com. Email daniela@greeleydowntown.com to sponsor the event.

