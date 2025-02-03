Stampede returns to five-concert series

The 103rd annual Greeley Stampede has announced its summer lineup along with a return to its five-concert series to combat rising artist booking prices.

The Stampede will run from June 25 to July 6 in Greeley.

“We’re returning to a five-concert series to better utilize our resources while investing more into the concerts that fit our budget and business model as well as adjusting ticket prices,” according to the Stampede’s website.

The lineup is as follows:

Friday, June 27: rapper and actor Ludacris, with Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug.

Saturday, June 28: Country singer Warren Zeiders.

Sunday, June 29: Country singers Justin Moore with Clay Walker.

Thursday, July 3: Scotty McCreery

Saturday, July 5: Parker McCollum and Mackenzie Carpenter.

The SuperStars Concert Series Package will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. The package ranges from $150-$180 for all five concerts. Prices for individual tickets are $45 and go on sale Feb. 11.

Ticket prices will increase starting May 1.

Buy tickets in person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at 600 N. 14th Ave., or buy them online at greeleystampede.org.

