April 16, 2024

‘Dad bod’ celebration set for June in downtown Greeley

A Dadcathalon participant. Courtesy Downtown Greeley.
By

GREELEY — The Dad Bod Summer event is coming to downtown Greeley on June 15, a celebration of fatherhood (and bellies) that will culminate in a Dadcathlon skills competition.

The event will feature special deals at local businesses, a father-child look-alike contest, dunk tank and live music.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment Greeley Today's News Dad Bod Summer Downtown Greeley
