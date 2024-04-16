‘Dad bod’ celebration set for June in downtown Greeley
GREELEY — The Dad Bod Summer event is coming to downtown Greeley on June 15, a celebration of fatherhood (and bellies) that will culminate in a Dadcathlon skills competition.
The event will feature special deals at local businesses, a father-child look-alike contest, dunk tank and live music.
